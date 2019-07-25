UrduPoint.com
DIPW Translation, Short Story Workshops Conclude

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, has concluded the third Translation and Short Story workshops in Dubai under the Dubai International Programme for Writing, DIPW, which seeks to train and empower generations of Arab talents in all fields of writing and literature.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, the MBRF’s CEO said, "Developing the skillsets and talents of young Arabs is one of our most important goals at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation. With the Dubai International Programme for Writing, the Foundation has so far trained more than 100 Arab writers and novelists in all fields.

"We are proud of the results, as most of the works produced by participants are now available in libraries, with some even topping best-seller lists and winning prestigious awards, such as the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, the Al Owais Award for Creativity, the Emirates Novel Award, and some of the best-selling lists on the market," he added.

The Translation workshop was conducted by Kamel Yousef and brought together nine trainees. The session discussed the projects proposed by participants and highlighted the role of translation as a distinguished knowledge discipline.

Attendees explored the challenges that face a translator, and were introduced to the methods for translating specialist material.

Meanwhile, the Short Story workshop drew in 11 trainees and was conducted by Eslam Abo Shkir. The workshop took place over the course of four months and discussed various concepts, such as drama in art and literature, the difference between a story and a novel, in addition to creating characters in stories and outlining their features.

"Many factors have contributed to the success of the Dubai International Programme for Writing and its objectives," Bin Huwaireb explained. "Highly qualified trainers were enlisted to conduct comprehensive and intensive programmes to train participants on writing methods and skills. The programme helped participants print and publish their works, and showcase them either in Dubai Digital library or exhibitions and libraries around the world. We invite all talented Arab writers to join the programme’s workshops and refine their talent."

