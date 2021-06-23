Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1, DXB International Airport ahead of reopening

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, welcomed the step of re-opening Terminal 1- Dubai International Airport as of Thursday 24 June, and said it is an important step to accommodate the increasing number of flights and passengers in the coming period.

Musabih reaffirmed customs’ readiness to deal with the passenger and cargo traffic and to provide passengers with an outstanding experience cementing Dubai’s position as a preferred hub for trade and tourism.

Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, accompanied Ahmed Musabih in his visit to Terminal 1 on Wednesday. They were received by Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, and Khalid Ahmed, Senior Manager, Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 1.

Musabih gave directions for easier passenger traffic in the world’s busiest airport and ordered all services and smart procedures be provided in the terminal consolidating Dubai’s strategic role in leading recovery and tourism activity worldwide.

Along the same line, Ibrahim Al Kamali said terminal 1 is ready to reopen after a partial suspension of operations at Dubai International Airport taken to contain and prevent the spread of covid-19. Now all customs systems related to declarations and passengers and clients, and safety and inspection equipment are operational.

Relatedly, Khalid Ahmed said Terminal 1 is staffed with 120 inspectors working around the clock to ensure streamlined passenger and cargo traffic, with the airport prepared to return to full capacity in a few months.