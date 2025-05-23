- Home
- Middle East
- Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Is ..
Director General Of Emirates Centre For Strategic Studies Meets With Advisor To Supreme Leader Of Islamic Republic Of Iran
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:30 AM
TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi. Director General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, met with Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.
The meeting discussed UAE-Iran relations, current geopolitical developments in the region, and the importance of think tanks in supporting decision-makers and enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.
This meeting took place as part of a scientific visit by the Centre to the Iranian capital, Tehran, which included engagements with a number of universities and think tanks.
Recent Stories
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
More Stories From Middle East
-
Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Is ..2 minutes ago
-
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED 11 billion1 hour ago
-
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad2 hours ago
-
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months2 hours ago
-
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,514 handprints2 hours ago
-
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on death of her mother3 hours ago
-
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globally3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'4 hours ago
-
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis4 hours ago
-
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join National ICV Programme4 hours ago
-
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate action, sustainabilit ..5 hours ago