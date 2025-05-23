Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi. Director General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, met with Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

The meeting discussed UAE-Iran relations, current geopolitical developments in the region, and the importance of think tanks in supporting decision-makers and enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

This meeting took place as part of a scientific visit by the Centre to the Iranian capital, Tehran, which included engagements with a number of universities and think tanks.