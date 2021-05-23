Director-General of Emirates Health Services visits health facilities in Sharjah, Fujairah

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), recently visited the Sharjah-based Family Health Promotion Centre and Fujairah Hospital, as part of his regular field inspections to health facilities.

The inspections aim to assess the efficiency of healthcare services at these facilities, support the ongoing efforts of medical, technical and administrative teams, and follow up on the facilities’ performance, to ensure the provision of first-rate healthcare services and further develop these facilities.

These visits fall within the EHSE’s efforts to provide all the requirements of medical facilities, to ensure that the UAE people and residents have access to excellent healthcare services.

Al Serkal began his tour with a visit to the Sharjah-based centre, accompanied by Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), where he toured the centre’s various facilities, including the "Itmenan" department, and heard the suggestions of the medical and administrative staff.

Al Serkal stressed the importance of adopting the best medical and therapeutic protocols and clinical quality, governance and innovation standards to boost the global competitiveness of UAE-based health facilities' competitive position and highlight the UAE’s ability to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the team’s efforts to upgrade the centre and diversify health services, in addition to the well-managed patient and visitor experiences.

During his visit to Fujairah Hospital, Al Serkal reviewed the daily workflow of the hospital's departments and their overall performance, and expressed his appreciation for the hospital's healthcare professionals who continue to risk their lives to ensure public safety and health.

Dr. Mohammad Abdullah bin Saeed, Director of Fujairah Medical Zone, and Dr. Kalthoum Al Balushi, Director of MoHAP's Hospitals Department, accompanied the EHSE Director-General on his second visit.

The establishment will do its utmost to strengthen the UAE's digital health infrastructure and smart and AI-powered healthcare services, and introduce new medical solutions to improve healthcare services, as well as adopt a proactive diagnostics model, and improve the patient experience, he said.