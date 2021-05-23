UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director-General Of Emirates Health Services Visits Health Facilities In Sharjah, Fujairah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:45 PM

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visits health facilities in Sharjah, Fujairah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), recently visited the Sharjah-based Family Health Promotion Centre and Fujairah Hospital, as part of his regular field inspections to health facilities.

The inspections aim to assess the efficiency of healthcare services at these facilities, support the ongoing efforts of medical, technical and administrative teams, and follow up on the facilities’ performance, to ensure the provision of first-rate healthcare services and further develop these facilities.

These visits fall within the EHSE’s efforts to provide all the requirements of medical facilities, to ensure that the UAE people and residents have access to excellent healthcare services.

Al Serkal began his tour with a visit to the Sharjah-based centre, accompanied by Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), where he toured the centre’s various facilities, including the "Itmenan" department, and heard the suggestions of the medical and administrative staff.

Al Serkal stressed the importance of adopting the best medical and therapeutic protocols and clinical quality, governance and innovation standards to boost the global competitiveness of UAE-based health facilities' competitive position and highlight the UAE’s ability to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the team’s efforts to upgrade the centre and diversify health services, in addition to the well-managed patient and visitor experiences.

During his visit to Fujairah Hospital, Al Serkal reviewed the daily workflow of the hospital's departments and their overall performance, and expressed his appreciation for the hospital's healthcare professionals who continue to risk their lives to ensure public safety and health.

Dr. Mohammad Abdullah bin Saeed, Director of Fujairah Medical Zone, and Dr. Kalthoum Al Balushi, Director of MoHAP's Hospitals Department, accompanied the EHSE Director-General on his second visit.

The establishment will do its utmost to strengthen the UAE's digital health infrastructure and smart and AI-powered healthcare services, and introduce new medical solutions to improve healthcare services, as well as adopt a proactive diagnostics model, and improve the patient experience, he said.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Family All Best

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

1 hour ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.