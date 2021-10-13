Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office visits Expo 2020 media centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) today visited the media centre at Expo 2020 Dubai and reviewed its operations, and the services and facilities being offered to media professionals covering the mega global event.

Speaking during her visit, Mona Al Marri said: "As the global community turns its spotlight on Dubai with Expo 2020 showcasing new innovative solutions to solve the planet’s problems, the media play a key role in telling the unique stories emerging from the mega event as well as highlighting UAE’s successful development journey to the world."

Commending the media for its coverage of Expo 2020, the Director General of GDMO said it is a key partner in realising the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to deliver the best event in the history of World Expos.

During the tour, she visited the studios of Dubai Media Incorporated and Abu Dhabi Media Company at the Expo 2020 venue. She said the facilities and services offered by the media centre have been designed to support journalists from across the world in maximising their coverage of Expo 2020.

The multi-storey facility located near Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, spans an area of 10,000 square metres. Featuring advanced equipment, the centre provides technical support to help journalists cover the event in the best possible way. The facilities include fully equipped state-of-art studios for radio and tv broadcasting and special workstations for producing podcasts.

Al Marri also visited the studios of MBC, Sky news and the Arabian Radio Network (ARN).