Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of Korea
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, has met with Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, and received his credentials.
He welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.