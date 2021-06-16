UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of Korea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Korea

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, has met with Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, and received his credentials.

He welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

Related Topics

Dubai

Recent Stories

Scenes of Hullabaloo in National Assembly go viral ..

8 minutes ago

Its Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!

10 minutes ago

Philippines logs 5,414 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

3 minutes ago

Punjab Govt implements projects to promote wildlif ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.