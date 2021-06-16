Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Korea

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, has met with Moon Byung-iun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, and received his credentials.

He welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.