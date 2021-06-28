UrduPoint.com
Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Burundi Consul-General Credentials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burundi Consul-General credentials

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's (MoFAIC) Dubai Office, has met with lldephonse Ntawunkun, Consul-General of the Republic of Burundi in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

