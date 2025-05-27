Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at the MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in his duties, and commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.