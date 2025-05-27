Director Of MoFA’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Afghan Consul General
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at the MoFA’s Dubai Office.
Sheikh Maktoum Bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in his duties, and commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Recent Stories
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General1 minute ago
-
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 202516 minutes ago
-
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs31 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King46 minutes ago
-
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects for joint cooperati ..1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia1 hour ago
-
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges1 hour ago
-
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dhabi’s future-ready ..1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malaysia1 hour ago
-
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship1 hour ago