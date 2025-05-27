Open Menu

Director Of MoFA’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Afghan Consul General

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at the MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in his duties, and commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Dubai United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

1 minute ago
 Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach ..

Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team

3 minutes ago
 Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, f ..

Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar

9 minutes ago
 ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Confer ..

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

16 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogu ..

Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release

17 minutes ago
 Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

27 minutes ago
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

31 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

46 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East