Discounted sanitisation services to homes, businesses across Abu Dhabi: Khidmah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Khidmah, Aldar Properties’ wholly owned facilities management business, announced that it will be offering discounted disinfection and sanitisation services for homes and businesses across Abu Dhabi through the coming period.

The discounted services are part of Aldar’s recently announced programmes worth AED100 million aimed at supporting its residents, tenants, customers and partners.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Al Wahedi, Khidmah Chief Executive Officer, said, "To cope with the current environment, and driven by its wise leadership, the UAE is taking decisive steps to support communities and businesses. As such, we are compelled to play our part and offer our expertise to help residents and commercial tenants disinfect and sanitise their homes and workplaces at discounted rates."

"Residents can rest assured that they will not need to leave their premises during the sanitisation and disinfection process as our technical team will utilise odourless, organic cleaning products certified by the Environmental Protection Agency," he added, noting that the organisation has also applied a strict cashless payment policy in line with heightened hygiene guidance.

Al Wahedi went on to note that Khidmah has rolled out internal preventative measures to safeguard its employees and customers from infection, including disinfection and sanitisation of workers’ accommodation and buses and conducting daily employee health evaluations.

The company has also used the Khidmah Training Centre to train its technical team on the procedures and specific products to be used in order to strictly follow all hygiene guidance provided by the UAE authorities and the World Health Organisation among others.

Khidmah focuses on providing facilities management and home maintenance solutions across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, hospitality and healthcare. Services include integrated facility management, landscaping, cleaning, home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more.