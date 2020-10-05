Discounted tickets for students on Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways, has launched its 'Global Student' offer to make it easier for students to travel between university and home or to discover new horizons and cultures.

"Students who book before 30th November, 2020, for travel by 30th September, 2021, will save up to 10% on Economy tickets and 5% on business class tickets", the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Family members can also benefit from the same discount provided their tickets are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student.

Etihad said travellers who book using this promotional fare will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg in Economy and up to 50kg in Business, or one additional checked bag if travelling to/from USA or Canada.

One free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel, it added.