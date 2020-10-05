UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Discounted Tickets For Students On Etihad Airways

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

Discounted tickets for students on Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways, has launched its 'Global Student' offer to make it easier for students to travel between university and home or to discover new horizons and cultures.

"Students who book before 30th November, 2020, for travel by 30th September, 2021, will save up to 10% on Economy tickets and 5% on business class tickets", the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Family members can also benefit from the same discount provided their tickets are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student.

Etihad said travellers who book using this promotional fare will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg in Economy and up to 50kg in Business, or one additional checked bag if travelling to/from USA or Canada.

One free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel, it added.

Related Topics

USA Business Canada UAE Student Same September November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Update on first Covid-19 tests of U19 cricketers

24 minutes ago

Zeeshan Malik’s career-best 84 stretches Norther ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen offers condolences to Kuwait Foreign ..

28 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in P ..

32 minutes ago

Five sports establishments fined at weekend for no ..

36 minutes ago

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolenc ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.