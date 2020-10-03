Discussions on 'Designing the Next 50' project to shape future of UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) The 50-year Development Plan Committee, in partnership with the General Women's Union, GWU, has launched several discussion panels for the preparation for the next 50 years plan under the title "Planning for the Fifty-Fifty ... Women are Support for the Homeland".

The discussions, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), came in response to "Designing the Next 50" project to shape future of UAE launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, project to involve the public in shaping the future of the UAE The panel discussions witnessed the participation of 20 speakers from ministers, leaders and officials in Federal and local government departments, and a group of young people and representatives of various vital sectors.

The discussion sessions outlined the features of the future of women in the next 50 years that will start in 2021 and witnessed community interaction by 1,500 members of society and government officials who attended the sessions remotely and enriched the discussions with a set of questions based on their vision of the next 50 years.

On the occasion, Sheikha Fatima said that thanks to its wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE was able to position itself among the prominent countries in empowering women in accordance with international best practices, by activating decisions that reflected the country's appreciation for them and giving them the full opportunity to participate in the journey in various fields.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, Sheikha Fatima expressed happiness at the presence of Emirati leaders, senior officials and change-makers, who gathered for one goal and under one umbrella, to draw a model for Emirati women for the next fifty years, in which we bid farewell to 50 years full of achievements and gains, thanks to the support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who provided extra care and attention to women, and considered protecting their rights and interests a strategic goal.

Sheikha Fatima indicated, "On this occasion, I remind every mother and every wife that their homes and children are the basis. Raising a good generation is the basic work for them, and every woman should not lose sight of that no matter how many job obligations. However, today, we look forward to working hand in hand to explore the future of Emirati women to prepare women leaders capable of being true support for the homeland with men."

"We hope that this combination will serve the strategic goals of the discussions to come up with a set of recommendations that would enhance the role of Emirati women as a basic pillar in sustainable development for the next 50 years," she said in conclusion.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Secretary-General of the 50-year Development Plan Committee said that the project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid represents an approach for community interaction that allows members of the UAE community to design ideas and projects in a participatory manner to shape the future in all sectors and fields and to be among the inputs of the UAE's comprehensive development plan.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and a number of officials participated in the session.