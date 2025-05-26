Disney+ Eyes Major Expansion In UAE
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DUBAI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Disney+ MENA's Director, Tamim Fares, today lauded the UAE's pivotal role in fostering a vibrant media and creative industry, calling the nation a fertile ground for entertainment and media growth. His remarks came during the inaugural day of the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai, running from May 26-28.
Fares emphasised Disney's strategic expansion across various sectors in the UAE, encompassing digital platforms, television channels, entertainment retail, and specialised theme parks. He highlighted the remarkable evolution of the UAE's media landscape, expressing Disney's pride in being an integral part of this burgeoning scene, which mirrors the company's growing investments and plans within the Emirates. "Participating in the Arab Media Summit offers a valuable opportunity to witness these transformations firsthand," Fares told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).
Disney+ has forged significant partnerships within the UAE to boost its reach and subscriber base.
These collaborations include agreements with telecommunications giant du and Abu Dhabi Media, alongside content partnerships with affiliated channels like National Geographic, which enjoys a substantial following in the region.
Fares also drew attention to the recently announced, groundbreaking project in Abu Dhabi: Disneyland Abu Dhabi. Developed by Miral, this theme park represents a major milestone for Disney in the region and serves as a clear testament to the company's confidence in the UAE as a premier destination.
"What has been achieved so far is merely the beginning," Fares stated, underscoring a future brimming with promising opportunities. He concluded by asserting that Disney views the UAE not just as a rapidly developing nation, but as an ambitious country actively pursuing its vision. The presence of Disney+, its retail ventures, media partnerships, and the eagerly anticipated Disneyland all signify a genuine commitment to this dynamic market.
