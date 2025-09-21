Disruption At Brussels Airport Extends Into Sunday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Brussels Airport said Saturday that flight delays and cancellations will persist on Sunday after a cyberattack hit the external provider of its check-in and boarding systems.
According to a spokesperson for the airport, airlines have been asked to cancel half of Sunday's scheduled departing flights due to the ongoing disruption.
Passengers were advised to confirm their flight status with airlines before going to the airport.
A European Commission spokesperson said Saturday that the Commission is closely monitoring the incident. While passengers are facing disruption, aviation safety and air traffic control remain unaffected, the spokesperson added.
The Commission said that it is working with related agencies to restore operations and that current indications do not point to a large-scale or severe cyberattack.
