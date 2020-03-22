UrduPoint.com
Distance Learning Begins At Sharjah's Arab Academy For Science, Technology And Maritime Transport

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Arab academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah, AASTS, has announced the implementation of e-learning for the second semester in the College of Maritime Transport Technology.

During the Spring break, faculty members were trained on giving e-lectures as well as providing the necessary support to students.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Faraj, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, said, "The United Arab Emirates has succeeded in implementing the ‘distance learning’ initiative in all educational institutions to ensure the continuity of education for all local students and residents which makes it a true role model by exploring the future for years.

"Accordingly, we have intensified all our efforts and preparations to apply our e-learning system smoothly aiming to enhance the safety of our students and faculty members, and in line with the instructions for prevention of COVID-19 dangers."

Hisham Afifi, Advisor to the President of the Academy and in charge of Khorfakkan's branch, commented, "We look forward to building a true partnership between the national academic sector and the maritime industry. This will contribute to research and development and prepare technical and administrative studies to help companies achieve further growth and expansion in product quality and business profitability.

"The education sector comes as the main supporter of this initiative, especially in the maritime field, which is one of the most important pillars of the country's future sustainable economy. Capitalising on the strategic location of the UAE at the heart of global trade routes, in addition to the UAE’s advanced marine infrastructure, the country is ranked as one of the best global maritime hubs according to many international reports."

AASTS also seeks to attract professionals working in maritime companies in the UAE who wish to take specialised training courses as part of its professional development and continuing education programmes.

