Distance learning extended 3 more weeks for Abu Dhabi schools

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) Schools in Abu Dhabi will continue distance learning for another three weeks, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced today.

The Committee said e-learning will be extended starting tomorrow, Sunday, January 17th, for all academic levels, "as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the virus and safeguard the health and safety of the schooling community.

The Committee urged parents, guardians and academic and administrative staff in all schools to vaccinate against COVID-19, "to protect themselves against the virus and help develop comprehensive protection for the wider community, which will accelerate the safe return to schools."

More Stories From Middle East

