Distance learning in Sharjah schools extended for two weeks

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sharjah Private education Authority have decided to extend remote learning for all levels in private schools in the emirate for another two weeks, starting from next Sunday, September 13, until Thursday, September 24.

The move is part of the precautionary measures applied by the government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of all academic levels in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah studied remotely during the first and second weeks of the academic year 2020-2021, based on the previous decision issued by the Team and the Authority, which confirmed their constant follow-up of the situation on the ground, to ensure the safety of students and teaching staff.