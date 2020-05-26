Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE education ministry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) The UAE Ministry of education announced on Tuesday that distance learning will recommence on Wednesday, 27th May 2020, across all public and private schools that implement the ministry's curriculum.

In a statement, the ministry explained that access to classes via the 'Smart Learning' portal for students in the second and third cycles (grades five to 12) will begin at 09:00, while classes for students in the first cycle (grades one to four) will begin at 14:00.

The Ministry had previously announced class schedules for the post-Ramadan period, noting that it had set 20 classes per week are held in the first cycle, as well as students in the second cycle (grades five to eight).

It also explained that students in the third cycle (grades nine to twelve) have 25 scheduled classes per week across 'general', 'elite' and 'advanced' tracks.