UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DJI Conducts Remote Training Programme On Civil Procedure Code Amendments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Procedure Code amendments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Judicial Institute, DJI, has organised a remote training programme for legal professionals to highlight the amendments mentioned in Cabinet Resolution No. 33, issued on 30th April, 2020, amending some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 57 of 2018 on the regulatory regulations of Federal Law No. 11 of 1992 regarding the Civil Procedure Code.

The training programme includes a series of three-panel discussions hosted by Judge Mustafa Al-Sharqawi to discuss various topics. The first session, which was held on Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020, attracted more than 300 participants and discussed procedures for filing and announcing the case as well as the attendance of litigants in the courts.

The second discussion will be held on 30th June, 2020, and will discuss the amendments on the issuance of judgments and orders on petitions, while the third will be held on 7th July, 2020, and will discuss amendments on the new legal organisation of performance orders as well as some implementation procedures.

The amendments to the regulations of the Civil Procedure Code included several aspects, namely notice procedures, case management office procedures, jurisdiction of judicial departments, sessions dates, deliberations, judicial rulings, decisions of the execution judge, implementation procedures, and detainment.

With regard to notice procedures, the amendment states that a notice is sent based on the request of the litigator, a court order, or case management office by the advertiser or in the manner specified by these regulations according to Article 3. Notices may also be sent by one or more private companies or offices in accordance with the provisions of these regulations.

According to Article 6 of the law, the person gets notified via recorded video or audio call, SMS messages, smart applications, email, fax, or other modern technology, or in any other way agreed upon by the two parties.

According to Article 14, the session transcript is considered an official document of what was written, and it is edited by a writer and signed by the judge electronically or on paper, otherwise, the record is invalid. On the other hand, according to Article 17, the case management office is charged with preparing and managing the case before the trial stage, including recording and announcing it as well as exchanging memoranda, documents, and experience reports between the litigants.

Article 25 states, if the monetary value is not mentioned and can be estimated, it will be estimated by the court. If the defendant is charged an amount of money in a Currency other than the UAE’s currency, the value of the lawsuit is estimated to be equivalent to that amount of the country’s currency. The lease eviction lawsuit is valued at the annual rental allowance. Article 26 discusses cases related to company dissolution and appointing a liquidator based on the company's capital value at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Article 31 also states that if the date set for the trial session coincides with a holiday, regardless of the reason for the trial, the session shall be considered postponed to the same day of the following week without the need for a notification. Article 46 affirms that the rulings are issued by the federal courts and implemented in the name of the country’s president.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Article 6 UAE Dubai Company Same Money April May June July SMS 2018 2020 Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.