DJI organised 67 training programmes for 2,665 trainees in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has announced its 2020 statistical report of its achievements, most prominently the organisation of 67 training programmes, divided into 44 specialised programmes and 18 programmes for the general public.

Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of DJI, said, "In line with our national responsibility, we spared no effort to achieve our vision of being a distinguished, regional legal and judicial centre. As part of our commitment to actively participate in the UAE’s preparation for the next 50 years, we continued to work according to the agenda of our training programmes, despite the outbreak of the pandemic, while adhering to the precautionary measures. DJI employed the latest remote-training applications in cooperation with Smart Dubai to provide its training programmes digitally. We also allowed our directors to hold the necessary periodic meetings with their employees and work remotely, which ensured the continuity of our administrative and technical work as well as the carrying out of our annual plans."

In addition to the training programmes, DJI organised five various diploma programmes, including the third edition of the judicial experience diploma, the seventh edition of the legal studies diploma for judicial authorities, and the qualification programme for the sixth edition of the legal studies diploma for judicial personnel.

DJI held a total of 616 training hours in 2020, benefitting 2,665 trainees, a 69% increase compared to 2019.

Trainees included members of the judiciary and their assistants, in addition to the police, law enforcement officers, legal officers, lawyers, government employees, and the general public.

In 2020, DJI also issued 31 new books and offered its publications electronically through the #WeWillWin initiative, during which a set of legislative and legal publications was provided in electronic formats made available for free on its digital channels. DJI gifted 2,000 copies of its publications to legal and judicial institutions in the country on International Law Day to support the dissemination of legal knowledge. DJI’s smart library also received more than 62 thousand visits through its electronic index in 2020 and contains 9,000 books comprising 6,000 titles on various Emirati and Arab legislative topics. The smart library is also home to 35 periodic magazines containing nearly 4,000 research papers across the different branches of law.

In support of the wise leadership’s strategy, and the declaration of ‘2020: Towards the next 50,’ DJI joined this comprehensive national initiative by implementing and launching its own initiative titled ‘With Knowledge, We Prepare for the Next 50,’ providing a set of 49 printed books and legal legislation to the community for AED 49. More than 149 sets were sold within the seven business days set for the initiative.