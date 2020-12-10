DLD concludes its participation in the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Dubai Land Department, DLD, concluded its participation in the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week, which took place from 6th to 10th December at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition was the first technical event of its kind in the world to be held on-ground, following the success achieved by the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai in particular, in containing the spread of COVID-19 by way of the best-possible international safety standards.

DLD participated in the major global event under the umbrella of the Dubai Smart Government, during which it focused on displaying many of its smart achievements, including Dubai REST, the first digital platform for real estate in Dubai.

This platform reflects DLD’s continuous keenness to develop smart services that would save its customers’ time and effort and allow potential and interested customers from around the world to view DLD’s various services.

The platform also allows customers to actively participate in real estate investment transactions from anywhere in the world.

In this regard, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: "We participated in this event to meet and engage with our customers, partners and those interested in the real estate sector. We were keen to highlight our developments over the past months, especially regarding our digital and smart communication channels that we displayed to a wide global audience during the event.

This confirmed our competence and ability to keep pace with the latest technologies of the era and its various challenges."

DLD’s team briefed visitors on the features of its updated website, including its facilitated navigation, the real estate services, and the many technical improvements to ensure customer satisfaction and happiness, while providing them with the best services.

Bin Mejren added: "We worked over the past years to develop our digital and smart solutions to cater to all real estate transactions, according to our plans and programmes that are consistent with the comprehensive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city over the coming years. This also aligns with the Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021 to make customers happy, develop society, and elevate Dubai to the highest levels of global competitiveness."

Dubai Rest is a digital platform available around the clock from anywhere in the world. The platform allows users to communicate with financing agencies and allocate a real estate portfolio for each customer to follow up on the various affairs of their real estate properties. The platform will position Dubai as the fastest destination in the world for real estate transactions through 100% digital procedures and will contribute to attracting more investors and capital.