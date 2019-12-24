DLD holds 7 meetings with its partners in London

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) As part of its keenness to communicate with its global partners, and establish cooperation relations with them to promote and develop Dubai’s real estate sector, the Dubai Land Department, DLD, through its Registration and Real Estate Services sector, toured London, during which it held seven benchmark meetings with its most prominent partners across several fields.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector, presided over the meetings, where he met senior executives in a number of local and international institutions there, including the International Valuation Standards Council, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and CBRE, the largest international property consulting company.

The DLD delegation also met with representatives from Geovation, part of the United Kingdom’s, UK’s, Ordnance Survey, the 200-year-old official organisation in charge of UK maps. Among the prominent meetings held by the delegation was a meeting with representatives from Morgan Stanley Capital Index.

Al Marri said, "At DLD, we are keen to keep communication channels open with our global partners, and London is considered one of the most important destinations, due to the presence of many local and international institutions and agencies, especially those in the real estate sector, in addition to the strong historical ties between the UAE and the UK.

The visit was successful as we were able to organise a large number of meetings that witnessed the discussion of all issues of common interest, and the means to develop relations with those parties in the future."

The DLD delegation met with senior officials at Knight Frank Global HQ, and with senior officials from the UAE Embassy in London, which was aimed at discussing means of cooperation.

A number of topics were discussed during these meetings, including valuation standards, benchmarking and best practices, building fire standards, land and building measurement best practices, data indices, and AI applications in light of the successive developments in the registration and real estate services sector.

The smart valuation team at the DLD includes Al Marri; Mohammed Khodr Al Dah, Director of the Survey Department; Yaser Mohammed Ahmed Ali, Senior Project Manager; and Shamsa Abdullatif Al Muhairi, Real Estate Dashboard Section Manager.

During the meetings, the DLD delegation also discussed the Dubai we Learn initiative, and its alignment with its objectives and themes, including real estate valuation mechanisms.