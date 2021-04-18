DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to strengthen investment relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Dr. Aman Puri, Consul-General, Indian Consulate Dubai, discussed means to strengthen relations with the Indian investor community and the possibility of opening new areas of partnership, in addition to identifying the most important elements of quality of life that the elite Indian investor is looking for and best practices in the real estate market.

This was discussed during a meeting recently held at the DLD in the presence of Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, and several officials from the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at the DLD.

Bin Mejren commented, "Dubai and the UAE are linked to India by strong relations and strategic, comprehensive and distinguished partnerships across various fields and economic sectors. Indian investors today are attracted to Dubai’s distinctive real estate environment and see it as a meeting place for many cultures and nationalities. This is due to their firm trust in Dubai’s real estate environment in addition to the enormous investment benefits that the emirate provides in this field.

We are pleased to welcome Dr. Aman Puri, and we are constantly seeking to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and explore new opportunities that will positively reflect on the UAE and India, contributing to achieving the goals of the strategic partnership between our two countries."

Majida Ali Rashid said, "At the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, we pay great attention to Indian investors who occupy a leading position in Dubai’s real estate market. We constantly participate in events that promote and highlight the attractive investment opportunities that Indian investors can get in the Dubai real estate market, such as our recent participation in the virtual exhibition of IREX India 2021. The visit of the Indian delegation to DLD confirms this common interest."

During the meeting, the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD organised an introductory tour to the "Cube Centre" that allows real estate investors to fulfil their investment choice through only one visit to only one location. During the tour, the delegation was also briefed on the various services relating to the eligibility of the residency visa provided to real estate investors.