DLD Issues 4,202 New Real Estate Permits In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) Dubai Land Department (DLD) has issued 4,202 different real estate permits that includes 255,579 real estate ads in 2020 through the "Trakheesi" system on the department’s website.

Through the system, users can conveniently apply for various real estate permits around the clock without the need to visit DLD, which is in line with the precautionary measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Electronic advertising permits topped the list of permits obtained through Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s of the Real Estate Licencing Department in 2020, with 3,520 permits (83.7 percent), followed by outdoor ads (142), billboards (125), SMSs (99), vehicle ads (94), real estate promotion platforms (63), printed ads (45), classified ads (42), newspaper ads (21), open-day permits (17), promotional campaign permits (16), real estate symposium permits (9), project inauguration ceremony permits (5), and organising real estate exhibitions (2).

Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department at RERA, said, "At DLD, we are aware of the importance and pivotal role real estate permits play in promoting the real estate sector, creating more competition in the real estate market, and establishing a safe real estate environment free from misuse.

Therefore, we are constantly working on facilitating the obtaining of various permits, and we invite real estate companies to easily and flexibly apply for this service available through the electronic Trakheesi system in a few minutes.

We are constantly working on improving our services based on our communication with companies and knowledge of their needs, and we have recently increased the number of ads allowed in real estate permits from 200 to 500. This is as an incentive for real estate companies to adhere to the permits when carrying out any real estate activity that requires them, taking into account the financial and economic consequences for companies in light of the outbreak of COVID-19."

The Trakheesi system allows users to obtain permits for all kinds of real estate advertisements, which include external, vehicle, SMS, print, electronic, classified, billboard, and newspaper advertisements. It also includes permits to organise real estate exhibitions and project inauguration ceremonies, real estate promotion platforms, promotional campaigns, and open-day and real estate symposiums.

DLD has called on the public and customers to be cautious when dealing with various forms of real estate ads, especially fake and unlicensed, that are posted on online platforms and social media channels.

