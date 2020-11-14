DLD issues its annual report: Real Estate Sector Performance 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) Dubai Land Department, DLD, released its annual report titled ‘Real Estate Sector Performance 2020,’ on the side-lines of the International Property Show and Invest in Dubai Real Estate. Through this report, DLD provides a comprehensive tool for customers in the sector, allowing them to familiarise themselves with the most important results achieved, affirming DLD’s efforts to achieve its vision to position Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of Dubai’s real estate sector’s performance by analysing all aspects of the sector’s performance and the various economic and operational indicators that affect its performance to determine its future trends. The report consists of four main chapters. The first chapter covering the analysis of Dubai’s macroeconomic indicators, and the contribution of the real estate sector to the emirate’s economic growth. The second chapter covers an analysis of the operational performance indicators of the sector, the third chapter highlights some of the important issues that affect the performance of the sector, while the fourth chapter provides an analysis of the expected future trends in the sector’s performance.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, described the report as a comprehensive monitoring tool that strengthens decisions and enriches analyses, affirming DLD’s approach based on the importance of communicating with all customers and partners from different parties.

Bin Mejren commented: "We regularly develop and introduce several tools, highlighting the highest levels of transparency in disclosing the results of the performance of Dubai’s real estate market and its achievements, which represent annual key outputs.

With the report, customers can learn about the latest developments in the real estate market and benefit from the information and data included to make informed investment decisions related to buying, selling, investing and entering into partnerships.'' ''Despite the consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19 and its repercussions on our real estate sector and all other sectors, we have been keen on issuing the report on time to emphasise the strategy of regular communication with all parties interested in the sector's performance, helping them form a comprehensive picture and identify our efforts and initiatives to address any gaps that may appear to ensure that the market continues its usual activity."

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management sector at DLD, said: "Through this report, we target all customers and partners, including developers, investors, sellers and buyers, media institutions, and local and international research agencies, through its four chapters that focus on monitoring the performance of our real estate sector in 2020. Our teams have used an ample amount of data for the various types of recorded behaviours, paving the way for an analysis of the operational performance indicators of the sector and preparing the report based on a comprehensive editorial approach.'' To review the economic indicators of the emirate, he added,'' it was necessary to discuss an important issue affecting its performance, namely ‘The impact of COVID-19 on the performance of the real estate sector,’ which discussed potential and expected effects of the real estate sector’s performance in light of the restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19."