DLD launches 'Initial Inquiry' initiative in cooperation with Dubai Courts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched a new initiative titled "Initial Inquiry," which was implemented by the Legal Affairs Department and the Real Estate Development Guarantee Account Department, in cooperation with the Implementation Department, Real Estate Trust Account Development Department, Case Execution Management, and the Lawyers, Experts and Translators Affairs Division at Dubai Courts.

The launch of this initiative will achieve several goals, foremost of which is the facilitation of necessary procedures required for sending inquiry letters about a debtors’ money between Dubai Courts and the DLD. The development came after the DLD’s specialists had studied the status of the letters, the steps necessary to implement them, and the time for their completion. Based on this, it was found that the number of negative inquiries was twice as much as the positive ones, and the time taken to complete a single inquiry averaged from 5 to 15 minutes. Additionally, the steps related to the inquiry procedures about a debtor's real estate takes a long time.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, said, "We launched the ‘Initial Inquiry’ initiative to keep pace with the rapid changes achieved by the DLD, thanks to its reliance on the latest technologies to be rid of routine procedures across all our stakeholder operations.

This initiative represents our utmost keenness to respond to stakeholders’ suggestions and to initiate effective communication with them to meet their needs efficiently and quickly."

Bin Mejren added, "The DLD is constantly conducting the studies necessary to overcome challenges to derive proactive solutions for them. The time required for initial inquiries now ranges from 15 minutes to no more than several days. This has been achieved to consolidate the confidence of customers and establish a principle of transparency in all their transactions."

Taresh Eid Mohammad Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, stated that the mechanism actively facilitates and speeds up procedures for implementing judgments, increasing their efficiency and reducing their implementation time, through the execution of joint initiatives between government entities that lead to an increase in customer happiness. He commended the efforts of the DLD as the first entity to implement the initiative, hoping that the rest would follow the example to reduce the time and effort of customers.