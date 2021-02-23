UrduPoint.com
DLD Launches 'Well-Being Certificate' To Enhance Investor Trust, Support Building Sustainability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) During its participation in UAE Innovates 2021 week from 21st – 27th February, Dubai Land Department (DLD), through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), launched the 'Well-being Certificate' in cooperation with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in New York and Facility Management companies.

The certificate targets various freehold buildings managed by common-area management companies licensed by RERA. The certificate is based on valuating the target buildings on world-class health and safety standards, including policies and procedures that enhance the health and safety of residences and workplaces, to the extent to which maintenance procedures and facilities management are applied to reduce diseases, contribute to the adoption of emergency preparedness plans, increase awareness and the involvement of decision-makers, cleaning procedures and the management of air and water quality.

Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, commented, "RERA seeks to create an attractive real estate environment that adheres to the highest health and safety standards. Based on this principle, we launched a quality certificate for the safety of common areas, which would enhance investor trust in the environment and contribute to increasing the happiness rate of residents, visitors and customers by providing a healthy and safe environment, especially during the current pandemic.

This innovative certificate will motivate concerned authorities to use and employ service charges in making the building safer and more secure. The certificate will also increase the value of targeted buildings and enhance their sustainability."

DLD is participating in UAE Innovates 2021 week under the slogan ‘We Innovate for a New Reality’ with the aim of presenting and highlighting its latest innovative initiatives and projects, in line with its vision and strategy to position Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination, and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness, by providing smart services with added and sustainable value.

DLD is also keen to achieve excellence in all its operations as well as raise its standards in accordance with the latest global developments and in cooperation and partnership with international institutions and various international organistions.

