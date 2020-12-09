DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-cards for VIP owners and ‘Crown’ cards for VIPs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Dubai Land Department, DLD, launched four categories of ‘Prestige’ e-cards Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver as part of a programme for VIP owners, providing them with a wide range of services and facilities, as well as launched the Crown Card for VIPs.

All card holders will gain access to the department’s services easily and conveniently in line with the directives of the wise leadership to position Dubai as a leading destination and attract foreign direct investment to the real estate sector.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, said: "We recognise the importance of time for VIP owners and have launched the Prestige cards programme, as well as the Crown Card for VIPs, due to our keenness to save them effort and ensure their happiness through a package of our services and facilities. Thus, it would be possible for an owner to obtain the category that suits their real estate portfolio and the services they need to complete their business in the best possible way. We are certain that this programme will be received positively by owners who would be seeking to obtain services with the least possible effort, especially since the services can be arranged in advance and in a professional manner by the special account manager."

The Prestige Diamond Card provides beneficiaries with a wide range of services, including an owner's account manager service, reception, and guidance through the owner’s assistant account manager (concierge). The cardholder will also gain access to a lounge for VIP owners, in addition to providing and implementing a number of services, especially requesting ‘To Whom It May Concern’ letters, real estate valuations, and requests for maps.

The cardholder will also receive a priority when requesting any service and will get invited to various real estate events and conferences as well as to membership services in local and international real estate forums.

The owner holding this card will gain access to various services provided by the Dubai REST platform, including real estate portfolio requests and real estate valuation reports as well as follow-up procedures for customers that will be completed quickly within one working day. Cube services are also available to owners in addition to the provision of smart real estate transaction services and output delivery.

As for the Prestige Platinum Card, VIP owners who hold it will enjoy the benefits of all the previous services in addition to the delivery and receipt of cheques, money transfers from trustees to accounts, parking services, and an enquiry service, as well as features for receiving complaints, following up on solutions and responding to them, receiving requests for the real estate portfolio service, and following up on real estate transactions and coordinating their implementation.

Regarding the Prestige Crown Card, VIPs will benefit from all the services and enjoy a wide range of additional services, including parking services, and an enquiry service, as well as features for receiving complaints, following up on solutions and responding to them, receiving requests for the real estate portfolio service, and following up on real estate transactions and coordinating their implementation.

Holders of Prestige Gold Cards will benefit from all the basic services, in addition to parking services, while Prestige Silver Card holders will benefit from eight basic services that would help them complete their work easily and in the least possible time.

To obtain this e-card, owners must update their information and be registered on Dubai REST. Based on their real estate portfolio, the appropriate card will be determined automatically without the need to submit a request.