DLD launches virtual edition of IPS in partnership with Invest in Dubai Real Estate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Dubai Land Department, DLD, has launched the activities of the virtual edition of the International Property Show, IPS, in partnership with Invest in Dubai Real Estate, IID RE, an innovative initiative to attract global investors.

The 10-day virtual edition is expected to set a new record in the event’s history as it welcomes thousands of participants from all over the world.

The inauguration of the event was attended by a group of high-ranking officials at DLD, led by Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD; Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA; and Majda Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management sector at DLD – the event organiser; who gave keynote speeches at the opening ceremony in the presence of Juma bin Humaidan, Deputy Director General of DLD.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren said, "Through IPS, we will fully realise our mission of positioning Dubai at the forefront of the world, enabling us to showcase the world-class features of the emirate to people from all over the globe as they connect in one secure virtual platform. Indeed, this event is a source of pride for us in Dubai and the UAE.

"

During the event, DLD will share its 2020 Annual Report revealing the achievements of the Dubai real estate sector and offering a deeper perspective into the performance of the market, with its detailed analysis to enhance transparency, and highlight the emirate’s position as a global investment destination.

DLD will also boost it campaign on its smart application, Dubai REST, the first digital and innovative real estate platform in Dubai that allows investors and owners to make decisions related to real estate transactions through an integrated set of digital procedures that also eliminates paperwork, aligning with Dubai’s green initiative and the trend towards a paperless government.

Majida Ali Rashid commented, " IPS, along with IID RE, will create a boundless environment for exhibitors and visitors alike to grow, diversify, and remain resilient by way of the latest technology."

Dawood Al Shezawi, the Head of the Organising Committee of IPS and IID RE, said, " In just a short period of time, we were able to create a significant milestone in the events industry by organising the real estate industry’s largest virtual gathering that will benefit not just Dubai, but the whole world."