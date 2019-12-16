DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, participated in the 20th Luxury Property Show, LPS, Shanghai at the Shanghai Convention Centre through a high-level delegation that included Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector, and Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector.

During the show, held from 6th to 8th December, more than 250 exhibitors from 40 countries around the world, including the UAE, participated.

Majida Ali Rashid said, "Our participation in the LPS 2019 came as part of our awareness of Dubai's position in the eyes of Chinese investors, especially in light of the volume of real estate investments they registered in the emirate. Though there are several encouraging factors for them to invest in our real estate, we are keen on registering distinguished participation for us every year to inform them of the advantages and investment incentives that we provide, as well as the emirate’s strategic location as a link between the middle East, Asia, and Europe."

LPS 2019 was sponsored by a spectrum of luxury brands, including cars, yachts, banks, embassies, legal institutions, and investment funds, as well as Chinese business clubs, tourism authorities, and other companies and institutions that target the wealthy classes with the show’s services.

Majid Al Marri said, "Since the UAE, and specifically Dubai, occupies an advanced global rank in the ease of doing business and opens its doors to many international and regional companies by providing accessible transactions, including property registration and others, it managed to gain wide international reputation and succeeded in highlighting its position to global investors.

Before the event kicked off, the DLD received around 10,000 enquiries from Chinese investors, the majority of whom were CEOs, business owners, general managers, and members from top management levels.

When asked for the reasons behind choosing Dubai’s real estate market as an investment destination, Chinese investors mentioned the high return on investments, the security and stability, the geographical factor, and its proximity to China.

The volume of investments that the individual Chinese investor is willing to inject into Dubai’s real estate market ranged from US$300,000-$1.2 million. Dubai ranked fifth among investment destinations chosen by Chinese investors, with DAMAC, Emaar, Meraas – Dubai Holding, Danube, and Meydan, respectively, ranking among the leading companies that Chinese investors prefer to deal with when choosing their properties.

DLD was accompanied by some of the most prominent developers and partners, including Nakheel, Meraas, Dubai Holding, Sobha Realty, Dubai Chamber, District 2020, Dubai Investments, and other real estate companies.