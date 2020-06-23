DLD partners with Hadef & Partners on Real Estate Lawyer initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, signed an agreement to licence and regulate the "Real Estate Lawyer" initiative services with Hadef & Partners.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the DLD, and Sadiq Jafar, Managing Partner of Hadef & Partners in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Hadef Al Dhaheri, Founding Partner of Hadef & Partners.

This agreement comes after the DLD had approved the Real Estate Lawyer initiative. Hadef & Partners was selected after having fulfilled the required conditions and for being one of the specialised law firms with international experience, constituting a group of legal experts and licenced in accordance with the regulations enforced in Dubai.

Bin Mejren said, "The Real Estate Lawyer initiative will facilitate the mechanisms of the real estate sector and works to enhance and expand regional and global real estate investment channels in Dubai. Through agreements with various partners operating in this field, we seek to provide opportunities and facilitate the ability of foreign companies to own properties in Dubai’s real estate market. We were keen to select the most qualified and reputable law firm in the market, such as Hadef & Partners, that commit to the high standards we established in the real estate market to ensure the satisfaction and happiness of our customers and achieve their comfort in easily obtaining services by completing the regulatory and investment measures."

According to the agreement, the DLD will grant a licence to initiate the provided services, taking into account the procedures, laws, and quality to maintain Dubai’s competitiveness level.

Hadef & Partners will provide various services, such as querying and researching investor records and issuing certificates regarding the companies that the DLD would subsequently approve. A real estate lawyer may rely on the papers and documents submitted by the companies without the need to translate them to Arabic or certify them and must adhere to legal standards as well as exercise due diligence in issuing these certificates.

The real estate lawyer may also seek the assistance of law firms outside the UAE to ascertain certain procedures in the company’s country of origin, with a commitment to exert the utmost efforts in confirming the accuracy of the documents submitted by customers. The lawyer will also provide real estate sales escrow account services and legal advisory services on real estate matters in accordance with the DLD’s regulations as well as to other services that can be agreed upon between the two parties. The duration of the agreement is valid for one year and could be renewed for a similar period based on the agreement of the two parties Dr Hadef Al Dhaheri said, "We look forward to working and collaborating with the DLD on enhancing investment in Dubai’s real estate market, providing the necessary legal support to investors in Dubai and around the world, and contributing to promoting the emirate’s position as one of the best investment destinations in the world."