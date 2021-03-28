DLD showcases innovative services, initiatives during virtual edition of IREX India 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the 2021 edition of International Real Estate Expo (IREX) India as "City Partner" to shed light on Dubai’s real estate sector, informing participants and interested investors about the multiple opportunities that Dubai provides in this sector as well as introducing participants to the DLD’s innovative services and initiatives.

During the exhibition, which was organised in India virtually, the DLD welcomed 428 visitors and displayed a number of its services and initiatives on its platform. Most notably highlighted was Dubai REST, the first app for real estate in Dubai that is considered an innovative incubator for the DLD’s services and a comprehensive real estate portfolio for real estate owners. It features most of their services, such as issuing a property’s ownership certificate, a replacement for a lost title deed, and maps.

Through the application, owners can also request valuations for their properties (whether vacant lands or housing units) as well as services provided by the DLD’s sector and organisations, including the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector, Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Rental Disputes Centre, and the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector. This grants customers easy access to these services as well as updates on real estate projects and the option to enquire about any relevant topic.

The DLD also highlighted the benefits of Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index, and its role in enhancing trust and transparency in the real estate market and the "Real Estate Development Guide" that was prepared in cooperation with over 23 governmental and non-governmental agencies and provides services related to real estate development. It is considered a document reference for all real estate investors and developers and contributes to strengthening Dubai’s real estate sector by detailing Dubai’s real estate development process that has been defined through three main stages: approval of a project’s general plans, building licensing and completion, and sale and marketing.

In addition, the DLD has been keen to shed light on the visas that are issued through it, namely retirement visas and the 5-year visas, and their prominent role in supporting and strengthening the real estate sector. The DLD also highlighted the conditions required for applicants to obtain one of the visas.

IREX India is one of the leading promotional events for international properties and premium developers of luxury properties. Dubai’s participation as City Partner was organised by the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at the DLD, with the participation of Meraas and District One, which presented comprehensive offers to visitors and introduced them to new and distinctive offerings in Dubai.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at the DLD, commented, "Our participation in this event, which was held virtually for the first time in India, affirms our interest in Indian investors, who topped the list of investors in Dubai’s real estate sector in 2020. Our platform received many visitors, who were introduced to the services and initiatives offered by the DLD, and we also received many enquiries about the real estate sector. We will continue with our international and local efforts and partnerships to help strengthen the global position of Dubai’s real estate sector and support the efforts of our wise leadership to position the emirate and the UAE at the forefront of relevant global indicators."

IREX India provides a unique opportunity for global real estate developers, real estate marketing companies, investment promotion agencies and hotel chains to benefit from the international investments offered by major developers in India, the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, Greece, Portugal, Thailand, and Australia, among many other countries, with a proven track record of seven successful editions since its inception in 2015.