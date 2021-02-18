DLD showcases latest projects, innovations during ‘UAE Innovates’ Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Dubai Land Department (DLD) is participating in the UAE Innovates Week 2021 that will be held from 21st – 27th February.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, commented, "DLD continues to play an important and vital role in the UAE’s path towards enhancing innovation and digital transformation through several innovative services that facilitate customer procedures, enhance investor trust, and strengthen the position of Dubai’s real estate sector, which is one of the most globally prominent. Our innovative services and initiatives are also consistent with the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 as well as with the wise leadership’s efforts to rank first in all fields worldwide."

DLD’s participation in innovation week will feature several innovative new initiatives in addition to services and projects from DLD and its various organisations. Among the most prominent of these projects are MORE platform that provides real estate investors with the opportunity to check for investment opportunities in these projects; a well-being certificate; and the building and villa valuation service through the second phase of the smart valuation initiative.

The Registration and Real Estate Services sector at DLD will also hold a series of virtual training workshops for DLD’s customers to educate them on how to benefit from the services on the Dubai REST application, including the smart valuation service that adopts artificial intelligence techniques.

UAE Innovates 2021 is a national event aimed at consolidating and disseminating a culture of innovation and enhancing community participation in designing and developing experiences, initiatives and future projects, in line with the 50th year of the formation of the union. It will witness participation from Federal and local government entities, the private sector, and academic institutions.