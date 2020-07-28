DLD sustains real estate registration services digitally around the clock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, has enhanced the sustainability and continuity of real estate registration services through digital outlets and formats, thus, becoming available around the clock, allowing customers inside and outside the UAE to benefit from digital services with high flexibility.

This has allowed the DLD to contribute to achieving the vision of the Dubai Government and the wise leadership on digital transformation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who once said, "We are proud of the flexibility and readiness shown by the UAE Government in dealing with the current developments. Our services are continuing around the clock."

The DLD did not stop any of its services and maintained contact with its customers, especially after the procedures were modified. It adopted a new system for recording transactions remotely, which includes direct communication with the seller and buyer and documenting procedures via video-calling technology. To achieve the highest levels of reliability, the system saves the videos in the same transaction file, allowing for quick completion of sales transactions daily for the parties (sellers and buyers), whether they are inside or outside the country.

The DLD also sent auditors to work in the real estate registration trustee offices with full commitment to strict precautionary measures, including physical distancing and continuous sterilisation, while increasing customer awareness to preserve their health and safety in addition to contributing to supporting the efforts of the health authorities.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the DLD, stated, "Through the continuation of its work, provision of services to its customers, and the many achievements it accomplished during the National Sterilisation Programme as well as its implementation of the remote-working system, the DLD affirmed its readiness and ability to support the vision of UAE Centennial 2071, making the UAE one of the best countries in the world."

"The circumstances resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19 contributed to accelerating the development pace and the switch to paperless transactions and virtual communication. These were the only options available during the lockdown to consolidate our success, business continuity, and sustainability in overcoming the exceptional challenges," he added.

Commenting on the successes achieved over the past months, Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at DLD, said, "The procedures for remote buying and selling were done safely and easily as well as provided exceptional incentives for Dubai’s real estate sector. Employing highly advanced and accurate technical protocols, the rights of sellers and buyers when dealing remotely are preserved through the escrow account in which the agreed amounts are deposited."

Al Marri said in conclusion, "The efforts of the wise leadership and the economic incentives announced in support of Dubai’s real estate sector, including the exemption from fines of real estate registrations, resulted in a significant increase in numbers, especially by those wishing to benefit from other economic incentives provided by the government."