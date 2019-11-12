DLD to hold International Real Estate Conference 2020 in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, announced its collaboration with the US National Association of Realtors, NAR, to hold the 2020 edition of the International Real Estate Conference, IREC, in Dubai, from 5th to 7th November, 2020, in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The next edition is expected to be the largest in the history of the conference and will attract a wide spectrum of leading experts, brokers, and developers, as well as many financing companies and real estate professionals. This is the first-time the IREC is being organised outside the United States.

The announcement was made during the DLD’s participation in the NAR 2019 Conference in San Francisco, with a high-level delegation, including Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Promotion and Real Estate Management Sector at the DLD; Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services sector at the DLD; and Hend Al Marri, CEO of the Dubai Real Estate Institute.

IREC 2020 will be organised in collaboration with NAR, which has 1.2 million members from around the world. The DLD will coordinate with several stakeholders, including Cityscape Global and Century 21 UAE, to ensure the success of the event that will be held at the Expo 2020 exhibition grounds.

In conjunction with the conference, the DLD delegation also visited the Asian Realtors Association of America, AREAA, which has approximately 37,000 members from 39 states and cities in the United States and Canada. This visit was part of the agenda of the Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector, which has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the association in 2018.

Through its stand at the conference, the DREI showcased its wide range of services and courses, that are provided to all those who are interested in Dubai’s real estate market.

While in the United States, the DLD delegation also visited the forum of Florida Realtors that represents 187,000 members as part of a cooperation agreement signed with the Association at MIPIM 2019.

Besides, the delegation visited a forum organised by the Nevada Association of Real Estate Brokers, which is expected to play an important role in organising IREC 2020 in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai, to help promote Dubai’s position as one of the most prominent global investment destinations.