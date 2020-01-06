UrduPoint.com
DLD To Organise 16th Edition Of IPS 2020 In March

Mon 06th January 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, will organise the 16th edition of the International Property Show, IPS 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th to 26th March, 2020, amid high optimism that new government policies and the Expo 2020 Dubai will drive the growth of the emirate’s property market in 2020 and beyond.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS 2020, said, "The IPS is an extraordinary and all-inclusive platform that brings together top-notch exhibitors and property investors from diverse sectors to build long-term relationships with customers and provide them with rewarding business and investment opportunities. IPS also offers them numerous options to showcase and promote their commercial and residential projects within a conducive investment environment that allows them to discover the best ways for local and international investment in the real estate market."

Al Shezawi added, "During this year’s edition, visitors can benefit from the best deals, special discounts, exclusive offers and other incentives offered by banks, insurance companies, real estate agents and developers, such as reduced down payments, exemptions from registration fees, flexible payment plans and postponed delivery.

He emphasised that organising the 16th edition of the IPS is definite evidence of the Dubai real estate market’s ability to continue to attract foreign investment and compete with global investment destinations, thanks to simplified procedures and strong legislations that protect investors.

The UAE property market is expected to pick up this year on the back of new government policies and decisions issued recently and successively by the UAE leadership to ease doing business in the country, such as the Foreign Direct Investment Law on protecting foreign investors.

According to the DLD’s latest statistics, Dubai’s real estate transactions amounted to AED119 billion in the first half of last year, compared to AED111 billion in the same period in 2018, an increase of 7.2 percent.

Property experts believe the record transactions in Dubai in November 2019 will drive the growth of Dubai’s real estate market. Government policies, the Expo 2020 Dubai and new opportunities will undoubtedly also have a positive impact on the property market.

