UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DLD, UBL To Manage And Service OA Accounts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Dubai, Dubai Land Department, DLD, represented by its regulatory arm Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with United Bank Limited, UBL UAE, to manage and service owners’ associations, OA, accounts.

Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, and Syed Asghar Hussain, Head of Operations at UBL, signed the MoU, through which RERA agrees to authorise UBL to provide certain services, such as opening bank accounts for OAs in accordance with the provisions of the law and other additional services.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, said, "Freehold areas in Dubai are a key focus of real estate investment as they attract investors from around the world and provide advanced service structures and facilities. We are working to strengthen the image of these regions, not only through regulations and legislation that ensure the ease and speed of regulatory and investment procedures but also through partnerships with the private sector to support OA operations and assist them in providing the best possible services in accessible and transparent ways.

This helps us ensure that all owners, investors, and residents of freehold projects are happy and satisfied."

Bin Ghalita commented, "At RERA, we spare no efforts to facilitate the work of OAs, and help them provide the best possible services to all residents of freehold areas. The purpose of this agreement is to provide more banking options to OAs and ensure they are treated in fair and transparent ways that guarantee the rights of all parties. Given the broad base of UBL’s clients and its long-term business in the country, it will be able to provide its advanced banking services to OAs in an optimal manner."

RERA is one of the authorities responsible for implementing Law No. 27 of 2007 regarding co-owned properties in Dubai concerning OAs. RERA issued regulations relating to OAs, including regulations regarding general organisation, the Key law for OAs, and decisions concerning co-owned properties.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Bank United Bank Limited All From Agreement Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

2 minutes ago

Spanish Security Firm Spied on Assange in Ecuadori ..

2 minutes ago

Over 30 shops demolished in anti-encroachment oper ..

2 minutes ago

Corrupt elements will not allow to rob government, ..

2 minutes ago

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

11 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.