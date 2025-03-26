DLD unveils ‘IPS 2025 Conference’ agenda, keynote speakers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the agenda for the IPS 2025 Conference, which will take place alongside the exhibition from 14 to 16 April 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event will bring together leading real estate professionals, experts, and innovators to discuss key industry developments and emerging trends.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD and Chairman of the IPS Organising Committee, emphasised that the IPS Conference underscores Dubai’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and fostering a dynamic investment environment. The conference serves as a strategic platform for industry leaders and global experts to exchange insights, explore market opportunities, and drive innovation within the real estate sector.

The conference agenda will cover key developments in real estate, including technological advancements, smart analytics, future cities, and women’s empowerment in the industry.

Additionally, discussions will address capital market challenges, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs, providing attendees with valuable insights and best practices from international markets.

A key highlight of the conference will be the session titled ‘Proptech Innovation Showcase: From Manpower to Tech-Power – How Modern Property Management is Transition from Labour-Intensive to Technology-Intensive”, which will explore how real estate management is transitioning from labour-intensive operations to advanced, technology-driven systems.

The discussion will focus on automation, artificial intelligence, and smart property management tools, demonstrating how these innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve tenant satisfaction, all of which are critical factors in the evolving landscape of smart cities and digital transformation.

The conference will also feature a keynote presentation by Sam Mahrabod, CEO and Co-Founder of ROOMVU, titled ‘Real Estate Analytics: A Comprehensive Guide on Predictive Analytics for Large Real Estate Asset Owners.’

The session will explore how predictive analytics can be leveraged to refine investment strategies, optimise asset performance, and drive data-backed decision-making.

Additionally, Nikki Greenberg, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Real Estate of the Future, will present a thought-provoking session on artificial intelligence in real estate titled ‘AI and Machine Learning in Real Estate: How to leverage AI to predict market trends.’ Attendees will gain insights into how AI-powered tools are revolutionising market forecasting, operational automation, and customer engagement in the industry.

A dedicated conference track will focus on women’s leadership in real estate, under the theme ‘Elevating Global Leadership in Real Estate,’ which will include keynote discussions aimed at fostering gender diversity and expanding leadership opportunities for women in the industry.

One of the conference’s key sessions, ‘Breaking Barriers: Expanding Women’s Leadership in Real Estate,’ will address strategies for achieving gender equality in leadership roles within global real estate markets.

Another inspiring session, ‘The Power of Resilience: Women Rising Beyond Challenges,’ will showcase female leaders from diverse backgrounds who have overcome obstacles to build successful careers in real estate.

The discussion will delve into the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in real estate financing, with industry leaders sharing insights on securing investments, navigating financial networks, and overcoming gender biases in the industry.

