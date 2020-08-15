DLD updates complaint mechanism to manage jointly owned properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, introduced a new development in the complaint mechanism in the management of jointly owned properties, JOP, in by which it aspires to provide more comfortable solutions for its customers, thus contributing to encouraging investment in the emirate's growing real estate sector.

Under the new development, the complainant must address the JOP management company in writing first before resorting to submitting the complaint to RERA. The complainant should receive a reply from the JOP management company on the complaint within a maximum of two working days. If the complaint is not answered, or the response is inappropriate, the complainant is directed to file the complaint through the Dubai REST application.

The complainant is required to attach several documents related to the complaint, including a copy of the written complaint sent to the JOP management company and a copy of the official response from the company itself, if any. The complainant may also provide any other documents that support the complaint filed against the company.

Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Real Estate Relations Regulatory Department at RERA, commented, "After introducing the complaint service related to the management of JOPs through Dubai REST, owners will be able to obtain this service quickly, comfortably, and remotely at any time. Therefore, the positive impact of this measure will not be limited to individual owners of units but will enhance the attractiveness of the real estate market in the emirate in terms of high levels of transparency and guaranteeing the rights of everyone, especially as JOP areas attract investors from all over the world."

This mechanism is considered one of the most recent updates to the Dubai REST app, which is the first digital platform for real estate in Dubai that allows investors and owners to take decisions through an integrated set of digital procedures without the need for paper documents. The most prominent transactions completed through the app are related to Ejari contracts.

To learn more about the DLD’s services, you can download the Dubai REST application, available on the App Store and Google Play.