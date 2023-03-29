UrduPoint.com

DLD's Cube Centre Showcases Advantages Of E-property Residence Visa System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DLD&#039;s Cube Centre showcases advantages of e-property residence visa system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) During a presentation at the Dubai Land Department Cube, a centre dedicated to providing exceptional services to real estate investors, the e-property residence visa system was highlighted as a key factor in enhancing the investor experience.

The system offers an efficient e-platform for submitting applications for real estate residence, providing investors with flexibility, ease, and high-quality services.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, along with several other officials from the department, were present at the event.

The development of the e-property residence visa system is a testament to DLD’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with the private sector, which is a vital driver and active contributor to the real estate sector. This initiative aligns with the directives of the wise leadership led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as stated in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The agenda aims to provide a globally competitive environment that fosters private sector investments.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren said, “Positioning Dubai as a global leader in real estate investments is a top strategic priority that necessitates a strong partnership with the private sector and seamless government integration.

This requires upgrading our comprehensive real estate system through effective partnerships and innovative digital infrastructure. Such efforts reflect our commitment to enhancing our customers’ and investors’ happiness and satisfaction. We are steadfast in following the wise leadership’s path, which places great importance on the private sector’s active and indispensable role in the sustainable development process.”

The e-property residence visa system offers a convenient service for investors to apply for real estate residence via the electronic platform https://dldcube.com. The platform is designed to be multilingual, with options available in Arabic, English, Russian, Persian, and Chinese. It also includes features that enable electronic tracking of applications and fully automate service requirements. In addition, investors can utilise the video calling feature to address any inquiries they may have.

The platform allows real estate investors to apply for a variety of visas, including the 10-year Property Investor Golden Visa, 2-year Property Investor Visa, Family Visa, Parents Investor Visa, Retirees Residency, and Medical Test Service. This streamlined process enhances the overall investor experience and enables proactive, human-centric services that adhere to international best practices.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Dubai Driver Rashid May Visa Gold Family Event From Government Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power ..

Milley Warns "Very Difficult" to Fight Great Power War With China, Russia Combin ..

26 minutes ago
 PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates ..

PM&DC issues over 8,000 registration certificates to local medical graduates

26 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

27 minutes ago
 Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendation ..

Belarusian NOC Disagrees With IOC's Recommendations on Participation in Competit ..

27 minutes ago
 Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active ..

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Catholic School

27 minutes ago
 Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.