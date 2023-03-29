DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) During a presentation at the Dubai Land Department Cube, a centre dedicated to providing exceptional services to real estate investors, the e-property residence visa system was highlighted as a key factor in enhancing the investor experience.

The system offers an efficient e-platform for submitting applications for real estate residence, providing investors with flexibility, ease, and high-quality services.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, along with several other officials from the department, were present at the event.

The development of the e-property residence visa system is a testament to DLD’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with the private sector, which is a vital driver and active contributor to the real estate sector. This initiative aligns with the directives of the wise leadership led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as stated in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The agenda aims to provide a globally competitive environment that fosters private sector investments.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren said, “Positioning Dubai as a global leader in real estate investments is a top strategic priority that necessitates a strong partnership with the private sector and seamless government integration.

This requires upgrading our comprehensive real estate system through effective partnerships and innovative digital infrastructure. Such efforts reflect our commitment to enhancing our customers’ and investors’ happiness and satisfaction. We are steadfast in following the wise leadership’s path, which places great importance on the private sector’s active and indispensable role in the sustainable development process.”

The e-property residence visa system offers a convenient service for investors to apply for real estate residence via the electronic platform https://dldcube.com. The platform is designed to be multilingual, with options available in Arabic, English, Russian, Persian, and Chinese. It also includes features that enable electronic tracking of applications and fully automate service requirements. In addition, investors can utilise the video calling feature to address any inquiries they may have.

The platform allows real estate investors to apply for a variety of visas, including the 10-year Property Investor Golden Visa, 2-year Property Investor Visa, Family Visa, Parents Investor Visa, Retirees Residency, and Medical Test Service. This streamlined process enhances the overall investor experience and enables proactive, human-centric services that adhere to international best practices.