DM Adopts Geospatial Data In Support Of UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030

Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Municipality has adopted the geospatial data in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, UNSDG, through "Dubai Here", the comprehensive geospatial system of the Emirate.

The GIS Centre in Dubai Municipality has begun to organise geospatial data according to the goals in support of the UNSDG with a commitment to provide the finest and best services under the approved innovative global standards in various fields.

The adoption of the geospatial data reference contributes to achieving integration between global data with the emirate’s data, which enhances the availability of sustainable development requirements at all levels. The GIS Centre is considered the first one in the region in terms of its geospatial data compatibility with global data, which constitutes a shift in the field of using the international standards issued by the ISO, taking into account local requirements.

It should be noted that the GIS Centre cooperates with various partners in the country in the field of geospatial data in support of the UNSDG 2030, as it is one of the most important elements of the success of the sustainable development goals, and the adoption of the United Nations initiative on Global Geospatial Information Management, UN-GGIM, to support efforts aimed at raising the efficiency and capabilities of geospatial maturity in the emirate.

The UNSDG 2030 includes seventeen goals, which were prepared by the United Nations, and are also known as the Global Agenda 2030. This is a global vision and call for action to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure the happiness and enjoyment of peace and prosperity for all people by 2030.

The Sustainable Development Goals require cooperation and working with all partners in a practical way to improve life choices sustainably for future generations, in addition to preparing and providing clear principles and goals for all countries to adopt under their national priorities and plans, while highlighting the environmental challenges facing the world.

