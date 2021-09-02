DM announces completion of landscaping projects on Expo 2020 Dubai site, surrounding areas

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Dubai Municipality (DM) has announced the completion of several landscaping projects across all the roads and main intersections leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Completed at a cost of AED205 million, the projects cover an area of over two million square metres and include the extension of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the Expo Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street in the direction of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

More than 20,000 trees were used to form a green belt along the roadsides of the area, and over four million seedlings were planted around the roads leading to the venue. Approximately two million seedlings were also planted at the site of the mega event.

Dawoud Al Hajri, DM Director-General, said, "Dubai Municipality uses cutting-edge technologies and the vertical farming method to implement its landscaping projects across the city. Our plan is to expand our greenery drive to cover all the areas in Dubai including open spaces, roads and public parks. By expanding the green areas, we will be able to achieve the sustainability of the horticultural sector, improve air quality and boost the community’s mental and physical health."

Al Hajri highlighted Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance the aesthetic appearance and beauty of the area leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, through implementing best practices in a way that lives up to the status of the mega international event.

"As part of the project, the Municipality extended 58 km of the main irrigation lines and 234 km of the sub-lines. Three main pumping stations and three concrete tanks were also established to store irrigation water. Planting around the exhibition site was carried out at a length of about 21 km," he noted.

The landscaping project by Dubai Municipality also covered key landmarks near the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the entrance to Dubai Parks, at a total area of 177,123 square meters. Steel landscaping works extended over an area of around 109,000 square meters. Additionally, the main irrigation lines were extended by 10.3km and sub-lines by 60.1km. A pumping station with a concrete tank for irrigation water was also constructed at a value of around AED40 million.

The landscaping work included planting 24,474 trees, 65,000 shrubs, 1,541,710 square meters of soil covers, and 50,107 square meters of cactus plants, another 2,707,912 square meters of soil covers, 5,049 meters of fences, 76,671 square meters of green spaces, around 847,000 square meters of gravel, and 3,118 square meters of climbers.