DMB accelerates electrification by scaling up manufacturing at Middle East Energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Ducab Metals business (DMB) is showcasing its advanced manufacturing capabilities during its participation in the 49th edition of middle East Energy (MEE) in Dubai.

DMB drives the region’s progress with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that boost efficiency and strengthen critical industries.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, Chief Executive Officer of DMB, said, "We are focused on providing solutions that support the region's electrification and enhance the reliability and capacity of power transmission networks. Our expanded manufacturing capabilities will enable us to deliver high-quality products essential for meeting the growing global demand for sustainable infrastructure. By increasing ACSS conductor production, DMB is strengthening its role as a key contributor to power networks worldwide. This expansion, in hand with our sustained investment in regional supply chains, not only reinforces our market presence but also fuels our ambition for regional growth and innovation."

To further solidify its role as a global industry leader, DMB is expanding its distribution channels, ensuring its high-quality solutions are more accessible to partners worldwide.

This strategic growth brings DMB closer to its customers, providing them with faster, more efficient access to essential materials that drive industrial progress. By enhancing its global reach, DMB continues to strengthen critical sectors with reliable, high-performance products, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in infrastructure development.

DMB's approach is not limited to its manufacturing expertise. By investing in advanced technology, research, and development, the company is committed to creating solutions that not only address current demands but also foresee future challenges. This forward-looking strategy allows DMB to stay ahead in an evolving market, aligning with global standards while supporting regional sustainability targets.

As the UAE continues to enhance its infrastructure for renewable energy sources, DMB's products will be crucial in addressing the urgent needs for renewable resources, capacity, and reliability. DMB is strengthening its global presence by expanding its reach while continuing to meet the demands of various industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging and more.