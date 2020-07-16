DMCA allows resumption of crew change across all ports and anchorage areas in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) In recognition of the efforts of seafarers and their vital role in globally securing supply chains, the Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, has announced that it is now allowing the resumption of crew changing across all ports and anchorage areas in Dubai. The resumption is being allowed provided that the COVID-19 guidelines and requirements set by the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, are properly observed and complied with.

The new resolution falls in line with the DMCA's commitment to provide all means required to ensure the full return of the local maritime sector to its normal pace. The move follows after the successful completion of the National Disinfection Program in Dubai, ensuring the highest levels of security and safety of maritime crew members, visitors and employees and consolidating the emirate's position as one of the safest and most competitive and attractive maritime hubs in the world.

As per the DMCA's new resolution, all agents are required to coordinate with the DMCA and other competent UAE authorities to ensure the quick processing of crew transfers from ships to airports and vice versa. All agents are urged to undergo the required medical examinations in compliance with the preventive procedures and guidelines for the COVID 19 virus to preserve the health and safety of both ship crew and relevant personnel.

DMCA earlier issued a resolution directing the resumption of maritime operations across Dubai's anchorage areas, which is aimed at enabling ships located in the emirate's territorial waters to have access to a diverse range of services, including maintenance and repair, subject to obtaining the proper permits from the DMCA and other relevant authorities. All companies are urged to adhere to the guidelines and health rules enforced locally to maintain the health and safety of ship crew, visitors and employees.