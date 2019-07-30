DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, has revealed that it has started facilitating ship traffic for new waterfront projects in Dubai, in line with continuing efforts to promote and develop the emirate's maritime industry based on global standards and with the set goals and objectives of the Maritime Sector Strategy.

The authority has reportedly completed the process needed to officially provide naval assistance, including the power to grant approval for ships to set sail, drop anchor and move from port to port using maritime lights and the Automated Identification System, new shipping technologies that represent a stronger push towards ensuring safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency for maritime means within the territorial waters of Dubai.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Huraiz, Director of Waterway Control, DMCA, said that the regulation of ship traffic for new projects in Dubai represents an important addition to the DMCA's continuing commitment towards implementing and adopting the best practices to ensure safe navigation. He also pointed out the significance of maintaining key collaborations with strategic partners to implement the best maritime practices that would strengthen Dubai's leadership on the global maritime map.

Al Huraiz said, "This new development demonstrates our commitment to establish and achieve a feeling of secure navigation through the use of the latest technologies, including advanced IT systems to avoid collisions and help get the necessary information about location, direction, speed, world timing and the registration number in the International Maritime Organisation, in line with efforts to improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime cluster components, and to develop an integrated, secure and attractive maritime environment for regional and international investors."

"We look forward to regulating the ship traffic in all ports, a move that falls in line with our ongoing efforts to improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local marine community components," Al Huraiz added.

The DMCA is helping facilitate smoother ship traffic by using AILS, which is widely recognised as a critical aspect of maritime activities.