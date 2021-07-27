UrduPoint.com
DMCA Issues 800 Marine Driving Licences In H1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has granted 800 marine driving licences and issued about 700 marine craft permits during the first half of this year.

The authority works on regulating and developing the maritime sector in Dubai, through a set of issued legislative regulations following the highest standards of excellence and quality to modernise the infrastructure of this sector and diversify investment opportunities that will enhance the competitive advantages of the Emirate at the regional and global level.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said that the authority is working on regulating the sector of practicing marine activities in Dubai waters, and granting licences and permits to enhance security and safety aspects, as it worked on issuing 4,000 vessel anchorage permits in the Emirate’s waters during the first half of 2021.

The shipping agent of the ship must apply for a permit for docking ships in the waters of Dubai, and both period and purpose of the docking shall be specified in the permit request, he added.

Al Maktoum pointed out that the authority issued, during the past month, a circular regarding easing restrictions imposed on mooring and practicing marine recreational activities, stressing the need to follow the recommendations contained in the circular.

