DMCA to showcase role of Dubai in global trade at Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, will showcase the role of Dubai in global trade at Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019, a global platform for maritime industry leaders. The authority is set to discuss the fundamentals of the maritime community amid the rapid global changes as well as the major efforts to catapult Dubai into one of the world’s best maritime centres at the Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019.

The event will be held on 22nd September, the first day of the UAE Maritime Week 2019, said a press release issued by the DMCA on Wednesday.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, said that the Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019 will provide a global platform for maritime industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and issues affecting the local and international maritime sectors.

Ali noted that the presence of high-level international stakeholders and leaders in the gathering will serve as another strong reaffirmation of Dubai’s leading position as an influential player in the local and global maritime communities.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda will focus on current uncertainties in global trade relations and their impact on the shipping industry. It will also discuss Dubai’s adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of Things and automation to improve shipping efficiency as well as enhance the operations of companies based in the emirate.

The event will also see the participants discussing the UAE’s role in helping stabilise global trade and the effects of the One Belt, One Road initiative on the future of the global maritime industry. This Chinese initiative involves the establishment of a large network of land and sea links to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the middle East, Europe, and Africa, said the press release.