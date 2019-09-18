UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMCA To Showcase Role Of Dubai In Global Trade At Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

DMCA to showcase role of Dubai in global trade at Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, will showcase the role of Dubai in global trade at Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019, a global platform for maritime industry leaders. The authority is set to discuss the fundamentals of the maritime community amid the rapid global changes as well as the major efforts to catapult Dubai into one of the world’s best maritime centres at the Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019.

The event will be held on 22nd September, the first day of the UAE Maritime Week 2019, said a press release issued by the DMCA on Wednesday.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, said that the Dubai Maritime Agenda 2019 will provide a global platform for maritime industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and issues affecting the local and international maritime sectors.

Ali noted that the presence of high-level international stakeholders and leaders in the gathering will serve as another strong reaffirmation of Dubai’s leading position as an influential player in the local and global maritime communities.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda will focus on current uncertainties in global trade relations and their impact on the shipping industry. It will also discuss Dubai’s adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of Things and automation to improve shipping efficiency as well as enhance the operations of companies based in the emirate.

The event will also see the participants discussing the UAE’s role in helping stabilise global trade and the effects of the One Belt, One Road initiative on the future of the global maritime industry. This Chinese initiative involves the establishment of a large network of land and sea links to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the middle East, Europe, and Africa, said the press release.

Related Topics

Africa Internet World Europe China UAE Dubai Road Middle East September 2019 Event Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Indian police arrest Mushtaq Zargar's brothers, ne ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new pr ..

3 minutes ago

Environmental experts for concrete measures to red ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat visits Chunian

3 minutes ago

Bloody Sunday ex-soldier murder case reaches court ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Transport to provide 630 school buses in ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.