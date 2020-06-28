DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, the free zone focused on commodities trade and enterprise, officially inaugurated the JLT Dog Park at its Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, community in Dubai.

The JLT Dog Park provides a safe and enclosed space for residents, neighbouring communities as well as visitors to walk and exercise their dogs in a controlled environment and in companionship with others, DMCC said in a statement today.

The 475 square metre gated park offers various features, including a sand pit, open green space, shaded seating area and dog play equipment. "Visitors will be welcome 7 days a week from 08:00 am to 09:00 pm," it added.