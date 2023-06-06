DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed the renowned global consultancy and construction firm, Mace, as the building operations management entity for its soon-to-be-launched Uptown Tower.

Bringing its international expertise to bear at Uptown Tower, Mace will ensure the delivery of industry-leading building services across the board, providing an offering that reflects the premium nature of the 81-storey tower. The dedicated Mace operational team will bring additional value to Uptown Tower through facilities management services with a central focus on residents, commercial office tenants and visitors.

Designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built within the Uptown Dubai district. Set to be launched in the coming months, the 340-metre-tall tower will feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel – ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’, SO/ branded residences, commercial office spaces, and exclusive F&B offerings in The Atrium. The Uptown Tower 22 floors of premium Grade A commercial office space were fully pre-leased ahead of its launch, demonstrating the strong appeal to global businesses that Dubai, DMCC and Uptown Tower command.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “Uptown Tower represents the first key milestone in the development of the wider Uptown Dubai district. Matching the tower’s premium status with a leading operations management company was essential to ensure the highest level of service to our office tenants, residents and all who visit Uptown Dubai.

The appointment of Mace is the latest step in solidifying the tower’s position as one of the most sought-after destinations in Dubai and the region.”

Ross Abbate, Chief Executive of Mace Operate, added, “We are delighted to have been appointed by DMCC to manage the building operations and facilities of Uptown Tower, playing a driving role in maintaining the tower’s premium status in the years to come. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of DMCC’s journey in redefining the premium mixed-use communities of Dubai, whilst also having a core focus on robust ESG delivery.”

Kicking off before the official launch of Uptown Tower, Mace will implement essential operational governance, policies, procedures and standards to enable the effective delivery of their services. These services include building maintenance, contract management, building strategy and more, all aimed at enhancing the functionality and longevity of buildings while creating safe and comfortable environments for occupants.

Guided by DMCC’s sustainability strategy and objectives, Uptown Tower has a LEED Gold status in the globally recognised sustainability framework. The appointment of Mace was in part due to their shared commitment to ESG, which will play a vital role in operating Uptown Tower in a safe, efficient and sustainable way. Mace has been a carbon neutral business since 2020, meaning Uptown Tower will more closely align to the UAE’s net zero by 2050 plans.