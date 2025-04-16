Open Menu

DMCC Calls To Deepen UAE-UK Tech Trade At London Roadshow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) DMCC has conducted a roadshow in London to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and the UK in key technology sectors, including AI, Web3 and gaming.

The innovation-focused event saw British business leaders, government stakeholders and investors briefed across a range of technology sectors, underscoring the significant and expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and collaboration and spotlighting the unique advantages of DMCC as a business district and Dubai as the MENA region's premier hub for AI, Web3 and gaming.

The UAE–UK economic relationship continues to gain momentum, with the UAE emerging as one of the UK's fastest-growing trading partners outside Europe.This growing partnership is increasingly defined by future-focused sectors such as technology, advanced services and sustainability, areas in which DMCC plays a critical enabling role.

As home to over 2,130 British companies, DMCC accounts for more than 42 percent of all British businesses operating in the UAE, providing the infrastructure needed for these businesses to thrive.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, "The UAE and the UK enjoy a long-standing and dynamic trade relationship, with more than £25 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services recorded last year.

Today, that partnership is evolving rapidly – extending beyond traditional sectors into cutting-edge areas such as AI, Web3, fintech and climate tech.

"This marks the beginning of a new era of high-growth opportunities, as we harness the strengths of both Dubai and London as global innovation hubs."

With over 2,130 British companies already operating within DMCC's international business district, this week's roadshow has reinforced DMCC's role as the natural home for British business in the UAE.

This latest visit to London forms part of DMCC's global outreach programme, in which it visits key markets across the world that present real, untapped opportunities for deeper collaboration.

With over 25,000 member companies from more than 180 countries and contributing 15 percent to Dubai's annual FDI, DMCC remains one of the most important business hubs for international growth and cross-sector innovation.

