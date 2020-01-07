DMCC, Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone to boost UAE-China trade ties through Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, and Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, one of China’s world-class high-tech parks, have signed an MoU to boost cooperation between the UAE and China.

Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director – Commodities and Financial Services, DMCC, and Chen Hongtao, Deputy Director of Chengdu Hitech Zone Management Committee, signed the MoU at the China-UAE Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance, CUCIBF, on Tuesday.

Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director – Commodities and Financial Services, DMCC, said, ""The Chengdu partnership will help Chinese companies enter the UAE market and build a foothold to expand trade locally and regionally. Crucially, the partnership will also serve to strengthen the increasingly important UAE-China bilateral trade ties."

The MoU marks the start of discussions for future collaborations between the two organisations.